Home World

US judge declines to speed up IS bride's case

At age 19, Muthana travelled to Syria to join the IS. Five years later, Muthana has now said that she regrets what she did and wants to return to the US.

Published: 05th March 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

WASHINGTON: A US judge has rejected a request that he should speed up consideration of a lawsuit filed on behalf of an American-born woman who joined the Islamic State (IS) terror group in 2014 and is now stranded in a refugee camp in Syria with her son.

On Monday, Judge Reggie Walton of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, also suggested that he took a positive view of legal arguments that Hoda Muthana may be an American citizen, contrary to the government's declaration that she wasn't one, The New York Times reported.

At age 19, Muthana travelled to Syria to join the IS. Five years later, Muthana has now said that she regrets what she did and wants to return to the US.

In response, President Donald Trump's administration said she was not a citizen and would not be allowed back.

The State Department had cancelled her passport in 2016 under former President Barack Obama's administration.

Last month, Muthana's father Ahmed Ali Muthana, a former diplomat from Yemen, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent what he called an "unlawful attempt" by the US government to rescind his daughter's citizenship.

Following Monday's ruling, Charlie Swift, a lawyer hired by Ahmed Ali Muthana, said that Hoda Muthana and her 18-month-old son were in danger because IS members now see her as a heretic.

He said that Trump's intention to withdraw troops from Syria means the window of opportunity for the American government to get her out may be closing.

He emphasised that she would likely be prosecuted if she returns.

Last month, Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat from Alabama, said Hoda Muthana should return to the US and be prosecuted.

Americans who joined the IS or were arrested as they tried to travel to Syria, have been routinely charged and convicted of providing material support to terrorism.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp