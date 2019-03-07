Home World

Congress getting high TRPs in Pakistani TVs: Arun Jaitley

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had demanded that India release evidence of air strike in Pakistan as the US did after killing Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Published: 07th March 2019

Union Minister Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday lashed out at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly raking up the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the questions raised on the issue were meant to divert public attention from the comments made by Congress leaders "against national security".

"The Congress has in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders boxed itself into a corner in a very difficult situation. They are getting high TRPs in Pakistani TVs. But there is a revulsion as far as domestic opinion in India is concerned," Jaitley said.

He was responding to query on Gandhi's demand that an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be carried out for conducting parallel negotiations and delaying the delivery of the Rafale fighter jets to India.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had demanded that India release evidence of air strike in Pakistan as the US did after killing al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 terror attack in Kashmir which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers.

