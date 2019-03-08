Home World

Denuclearisation of North Korea is possible in President Donald Trump's first term: Official

Responding to a question, the official said the US seeking a fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea.

Published: 08th March 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo | AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula is still possible in President Donald Trump's first term, a top US diplomat said, a week after the collapse of the talks with North Korea in Hanoi.

Last week, Trump walked out of his summit meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi as the two leaders could not agree on the various aspects of denuclearisation and its time-line.

"We still believe this (denuclearisation) is all achievable within the President's first term, and that's the time-table we are working on. We have discussed extensively the outlines of the calendar that allow us to do that, and it is doable," a senior State department official told reporters on Thursday.

The ultimate driver of this is not going to be the amount of days it takes. "It's going to be the degree to which we can satisfactorily achieve the steps that we feel are necessary to finally and fully verify the denuclearisation of North Korea. That's what we are working for," he said.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said that he fully believes at this point they have sufficient time in the President's first term to do that.

"That's a little more than a year," he said.

Responding to a question, the official said the US seeking a fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea.

"That means taking out all key parts of their nuclear fuel cycle, removing all their fissile material, removing their nuclear warheads, removing or destroying all their intercontinental ballistic missiles, and permanently freezing any other weapons of mass destruction programs," he said.

It also means moving them on a course to re-orient their economy towards civilian pursuits in order to make this a permanent direction for their country.

"In exchange for that, what the North Koreans will be able to enjoy is integration into the global economy, a transformed relationship with the US, a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, and a closure to a 70-year relationship characterised by hostility and warfare between our two countries," the official said.

He said Trump has made abundantly clear to Chairman Kim that he is personally interested in taking North Korea in this direction if Pyongyang gives up all of its weapons of mass destruction and the means of delivery.

Responding to a question on the collapse of the talks in Hanoi, the official said the negotiations with the North Koreans in the run-up to the summit were very productive. The two sides covered a lot of areas.

"The area that we fell most short was on denuclearisation and it was clear to us that our North Korean interlocutors had very little authority to move on the set of issues that were, in our view, central to the success of this outcome," the official said.

Noting that the system in North Korea is driven from the top down, he said, and the US President understands this very much, and that's why he seeks to direct engagement with Kim Jong-Un to invest him in a shared vision of that brighter future that could happen if they denuclearise.

"In order for our North Korean counterparts to have more latitude, it's clear they are going to have to get direction and space from the top. They will not do that on their own. They will not test ideas at the negotiating table," he said.

So there's an important interplay between the President's summit meetings and the President's direct engagement between summit meetings with Kim Jong-Un and the amount of latitude that the negotiating teams at the working level are entrusted with in order to breathe life into some of these agreements, the State department official said.

"We need the North Korean negotiators to have much more latitude than they did in the run-up to the summit on denuclearisation, but I am confident that if they get that direction from the top of the North Korean Government, we can make quick progress with them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Denuclearisation Korean peninsula North Korea Kim Jong Un

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp