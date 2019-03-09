Home World

Pakistan court to hear Imran Khan's disqualification plea on March 11

The appeal claims that Khan had concealed the alleged parentage of a daughter with a former partner in his nomination papers for the 2018 election, Dawn news reported.

Published: 09th March 2019

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday said it will hear a petition seeking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's disqualification on March 11.

Tyrian While is the daughter of a former partner, Ana-Luisa (Sita) White. It has often been alleged that Tyrian is Khan's daughter, a claim which he has denied.

"Imran Khan did not mention White as one of his dependants in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution," the petition read.

Articles 62 and 63, set the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous).

Earlier this year, on January 21, the Islamabad High Court had rejected a similar petition terming it non-maintainable as it involved personal matters.

