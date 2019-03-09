Home World

Pakistan's High Commissioner​ to India meets PM Imran Khan

Sohail Mahmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following tensions between the two countries.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sohail Mahmood

Pakistan's envoy to India Sohail Mahmood (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and took his advice on Indo-Pak relations before returning to his post in New Delhi.

Mehmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare-up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The envoy took Prime Minister Khan's advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14.

Imran Khan Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood India Pakistan standoff

