Pakistan's High Commissioner to India meets PM Imran Khan
Sohail Mahmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following tensions between the two countries.
Published: 09th March 2019 01:40 AM | Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:40 AM | A+A A-
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and took his advice on Indo-Pak relations before returning to his post in New Delhi.
Mehmood is scheduled to return to New Delhi after he was called back to Islamabad for consultations following flare-up of tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. The envoy took Prime Minister Khan's advice on Pak-India relations before he returned to his post in New Delhi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was also called to New Delhi for consultations in the wake of the attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on February 14.