Home World

You've got to be kidding! US town elects goat as 'mayor'

A 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Lincoln, a Nubian goat, runs around with pasture mate Lucy at their home in Fair Haven, Vt. Lincoln was recently elected 'Pet Mayor' on town meeting day. (Photo | AP)

Lincoln, a Nubian goat, runs around with pasture mate Lucy at their home in Fair Haven, Vt. Lincoln was recently elected 'Pet Mayor' on town meeting day. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: In a divided America where politics seems increasingly to get people's goat, a small town in Vermont has taken the concept to heart -- this week electing one as mayor.

He may be a political novice but the goat's name, Lincoln, brings with it a storied pedigree.

And the leading human official in Fair Haven -- population about 2,500 -- hopes the long-eared, three-year-old animal's election can serve as a bit of a lesson in democracy.

In Tuesday's poll, Lincoln was victorious over 15 other candidates including Crystal the gerbil and many dogs and cats.

Fair Haven has no official mayor but the Town Manager, Joseph Gunter, holds similar functions.

When Gunter read in a newspaper that the village of Omena, Michigan, had made Sweet Tart the cat its "top" official, he got the idea to organize a similar election to raise funds for building a playground.

Lincoln's 13 votes were enough for him to squeak past Sammie the dog.

The goat, which belongs to a school math teacher, will get an education in the town's major festivals which it will represent during its one-year mandate: "Memorial Day parade, the Apple Fest and the events we organize every Friday in the summer," Gunter says.

Although the playground fundraising effort only generated about $100, at five dollars per candidate, Gunter isn't bleating because he says the animal election was also "a good way to get the kids involved in local government.

" With 53 votes cast the turnout was low, Gunter admits, "but it was the first time, we expect it to be better next year.

" That happens to be the year that US voters will also elect a human president, in a contest expected to shake out like a barnyard brawl.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vermont goat as mayor Vermont town

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp