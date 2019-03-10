Home World

Two Indian gangsters arrested in Nepalese businessman kidnapping case

The two Indian nationals, Bablu Paswan, 35 and Bijaya Mahato, 25, both from Motihari in Bihar, were arrested from Bhiswa area of Parsa district on Thursday night.

Published: 10th March 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Police have arrested two Indian gangsters allegedly involved in the abduction of prominent Nepalese businessman Suresh Kedia in 2016.

The two Indian nationals, Bablu Paswan, 35 and Bijaya Mahato, 25, both from Motihari in Bihar, were arrested from Bhiswa area of Parsa district on Thursday night.

Organising a press meet, District Police Office Parsa made public the two arrestees on Saturday.

Paswan was the key suspect involved in Kedia's abduction while Mahato had taken away Kedia in the vehicle after his kidnapping, Superintendent of Police Rewati Dhakal was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

Kedia was abducted on May 25, 2016 from Bara district in Nepal and was found by Bihar Police, three days later in Motihari.

At the press meet, Paswan, however, claimed that Kedia was released after he paid Rs 10 crore in ransom, the daily reported.

Paswan claimed that gangster Bablu Dubey, who was the mastermind behind Kedia's kidnapping, was murdered by his aides in the Bettiah court premises in 2017 as he did not give them the part of the ransom he had promised.

"We killed Dubey after he did not give us Rs one crore as per the agreement," Paswan was quoted as saying by the daily.

He said that Kedia was kidnapped as per Dubey's plan and he had paid Rs 10 crore in ransom.

"Since Dubey did not abide by the agreement, we killed him," Paswan said.

We worked hard.

We have to spend time in jail and he took all the money.

Thus, we killed him, Paswan added.

Dubey, who was involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder in India and Nepal, was shot dead in May 2017 while he was brought to Bettiah Court for a hearing in connection with a murder case.

Nepal Police have already arrested five persons including Chanchala Pandey, Birendra Yadav, Jiyalal Yadav for their alleged involvement in Kedia's abduction.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Police Indian gangsters District Police Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp