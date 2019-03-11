Indonesian woman freed after murder charge dropped in Kim Jong Nam killing 

Home World

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, smiles with her lawyer Gooi Soon Seng after a press conference at Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 11, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SHAH ALAM: An Indonesian woman has been freed after a Malaysian judge discharged the murder charge against her in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother Kim Jong Nam.

They did not give a reason.

She was quickly ushered out of the courtroom and into a waiting car.

An emotional Aisyah told reporters she had only learned Monday morning that she would be freed.

"I am surprised and very happy."

Indonesian Ambassador Rusdi Kirana said he was thankful to the Malaysian government.

A judge last August had found there was enough evidence to infer that Aisyah, Vietnamese suspect Doan Thi Huong and four missing North Koreans had engaged in a conspiracy to kill Kim Jong Nam.

