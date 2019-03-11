Home World

Japan court 'bars Carlos Ghosn from attending' Nissan board meeting

Ghosn, who cannot be officially removed from his seat on the board without an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, is preparing his defence against charges of financial misconduct.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn (File | Reuters)

By AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese court on Monday barred Carlos Ghosn from attending a Nissan board meeting, according to local media, as the bailed former chairman prepares his defence against charges of financial misconduct.

Nissan removed Ghosn as chief shortly after his shock arrest in November, but he cannot be officially removed from his seat on the board without an extraordinary shareholders' meeting -- expected to take place on April 8.

Both public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei business daily reported the decision but the court could not be immediately reached for confirmation. The Japanese carmaker is holding a board meeting on Tuesday in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

And Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said earlier Monday that his client "had a duty" to attend the board meeting and wanted to do so - if the court gave the green light. Ghosn was released on March 6 on bail of nearly $9 million.

Under the terms of his release, he is forbidden from contacting people who could be involved in his case, including Nissan executives likely to attend board meetings, such as CEO Hiroto Saikawa. Other conditions of Ghosn's bail include living in a residence monitored from outside by camera. He can only access a non-internet connected computer at his lawyer's office.

The former high-flying auto tycoon stepped out of a Tokyo detention centre after more than 100 days. He faces three charges of financial misconduct over allegations he under-reported his compensation and sought to transfer personal losses to Nissan's books. At the height of his powers, Ghosn ran a three-way car alliance between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors that outsold all rival groups.

But his arrest exposed rifts between the Japanese and French manufacturers and he claimed in an interview with AFP his detention was a "story of betrayal" as Nissan wanted to avoid closer integration with Renault.

The two firms have since been at pains to present a united front and new Renault boss Jean-Dominique Senard will appear with Saikawa at a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday after the Nissan board meeting.

According to sources close to the Alliance, a new structure will be created to combine Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. This structure will replace the current organisation that brings together Nissan and Renault, which is headquartered in Amsterdam.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carlos Ghosn Nissan nissan crisis Carlos Ghosn Japan Nissan board meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp