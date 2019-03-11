Home World

UN environment talks open under shadow of Ethiopian plane crash 

Delegates arrived with the UN flag flying at half-mast, and the flags of all UN nations that usually adorn the UNEP headquarters having been taken down.

Published: 11th March 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

People have a moment of silence for the victims, including 19 UN workers, of Ethiopia Airline's crash before the 4th UN Environment Assembly at the UN headquaters in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 11, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NAIROBI: An assembly of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) opened in Nairobi Monday under a dark cloud cast by the plane crash that killed 157 people, including 22 United Nations staff, many heading for the annual event.

Delegates arrived with the UN flag flying at half-mast, and the flags of all UN nations that usually adorn the UNEP headquarters having been taken down.

ALSO READ | UN chief 'deeply saddened' by loss of lives in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 

As they wondered aloud who among their colleagues may have been on board the ill-fated Boeing, delegates hugged and comforted one another, and observed a minute's silence at the meeting's start.

According to Maimunah Sharif, head of UN-Habitat, at least 22 UN employees were among those who perished when the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed early Sunday just six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa.

"I stand before you on the first day of the UN Environment Assembly, which has officially commenced today in the wake of this tragedy," she told delegates.

"We will not forget this tragedy, nor those who perished. Let us reflect that our colleagues were willing to travel and to work far from their homes and loved ones to make the world a better place to live."

Nairobi hosts the global headquarters of UNEP and is the regional seat for many UN agencies.

The annual UNEP assembly gathers heads of state, ministers, business leaders, and civil society representatives to work on ways to slash pollution and build a greener global economy.

ALSO READ | Late by two minutes, Greek man saved from Ethiopian airlines flight crash

In a statement ahead of the conference, the UN said it was "deeply saddened by the news of the Ethiopian Airlines accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected. We are following developments closely," it said.

A member of the UNEP secretariat told AFP Monday it was "still trying to consolidate" the number of staffers killed.

Among the UN staff were some who worked for the World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration, the agencies have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN Environment Programme UNEP UNEP assembly Nairobi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp