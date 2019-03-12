Home World

India extends USD 250 million to Nepal for reconstruction of infrastructures post-earthquake

During the India-Nepal Joint Project Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, officials from the two countries reviewed the progress of post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India. (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India has extended a grant assistance of up to USD 250 million to Nepal for the reconstruction of infrastructures in the areas of housing, education, health and cultural heritage that was destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people.

During the India-Nepal Joint Project Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, officials from the two countries reviewed the progress of post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

"The meeting also discussed sectors namely Education, Health and Cultural Heritage.

During the meeting the two sides agreed to take steps to expedite progress in all sectors.

India has been extending support for reconstruction in these sectors with a grant assistance equivalent to USD 250 million,"sources from the Indian Embassy here said.

The meeting was chaired by Arjun Kumar Karki, Secretary, National Reconstruction Authority from the Nepal while the Indian delegation was led by Sudhakar Dalela, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The Nepali side conveyed its appreciation for the support of the Government of India for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

Both sides agreed to work together to expedite progress in implementation of reconstruction projects.

Earlier this month, India said that it will reconstruct 72 education facilities in Nepal that were damaged during the earthquake The decision taken was part of an agreement signed between Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Rourkee.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Nepal Joint Project Monitoring Committee Nepal India-Nepal relationship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp