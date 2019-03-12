Home World

North Korea rocket launch would be catastrophe for diplomacy: Seoul

The satellite imageries were released days after the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam ended without any agreement.

Published: 12th March 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaks during a forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: A South Korean presidential adviser says a possible North Korean rocket launch would be "catastrophic" for diplomacy on the North's nuclear programme.

US-based websites recently released satellite photographs indicating that North Korea has restored structures at its long-range rocket launch facility that it dismantled last year.

ALSO READ | US opposes incremental denuclearisation of North Korea

The satellite imageries were released days after the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam ended without any agreement.

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to President Moon Jae-in, told a panel discussion Tuesday that North Korea using a rocket launch as leverage in negotiations would be a "bad move."

He says both North Korea and the US must restrain themselves to keep diplomacy alive.

Moon says the Hanoi summit showed how "difficult" and "painful" to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Korean rocket launch Denuclearisation South Korea Moon Jae-in

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp