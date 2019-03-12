Home World

WH official: US, China in 'final weeks' of trade talks

Lighthizer also said the agreement would have to include an enforcement provision that would enable the US to restore tariffs on Chinese imports if it violated provisions of the pact.

Published: 12th March 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The top US trade negotiator suggests that the US and China are nearing an agreement that would end their trade conflict, but wouldn't commit to a specific time frame.

"Our hope is that we are in the final weeks of having an agreement," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.

But there are still major issues that need to be resolved, he said.

"I can't predict success at this point."

Lighthizer also said the agreement would have to include an enforcement provision that would enable the US to restore tariffs on Chinese imports if it violated provisions of the pact.

That is seen as a major sticking point for Chinese officials.

"We are going to have an enforceable agreement, or the president won't agree to the agreement," Lighthizer said.

There have been conflicting signals from the administration about progress in the negotiations.

President Trump said Friday he was confident that US could reach a deal with China, which would presumably remove all or most of the tariffs on USD 250 billion of Chinese imports that the Trump administration imposed last year.

China retaliated by slapping duties on about USD 110 billion of US goods.

But Trump also said Friday, "If this isn't a great deal, I won't make a deal."

Sen Robert Portman, Republican from Ohio, asked Lighthizer if a deal would be reached by the end of this month.

Chinese president Xi Jingping is scheduled to travel to Europe at that time and officials have hinted that he could tack on a trip to Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, to sign a pact by the end of March.

Lighthizer said, "I don't know when it is going to happen."

The timetable is up to President Trump, he added, and China.

Lighthizer also told the senators that he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese officials Monday night on the phone.

The two sides regularly exchange drafts of a 110-120 page agreement, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US and China Trade talk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp