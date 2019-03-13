Home World

Singapore extends visa-free transit facility to 96 hours

It also entered into partnership with high consumer-touch brands Paytm and Ola and a music promotional association with music director Ilaiyaraaja.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Visa

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore extended visa-free transit facility to 96 hours recently so that travellers in transit to or from any third country via Singapore may be eligible for 96 hours’ stay under certain conditions such as the travellers should have a valid ticket or other proof of the destination, said GB Srithar, Regional Director South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday here, Srithar said metro cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai contributed to the highest number of visitors to Singapore and 4,98,000 travellers visited Singapore last year. Also Singapore received 1,60,000 cruise holiday-makers from India in 2018, making India the top cruise travel source market for Singapore.

Singapore will open Jewel Changi Airport on April 17. The 10-storey complex will be home to more than 280 shops. This year, there will be a line-up of exciting activities, events and promotions at Singapore’s hill top destination.

Collaborating with Madame Tussaud Singapore, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu will launch his wax figure there on March 25. Singapore also embarked on several creative consumer engagement initiatives last year like the first-ever English music video collaboration by an international tourism agency in India and others. It also entered into partnership with high consumer-touch brands Paytm and Ola and a music promotional association with music director Ilaiyaraaja.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Singapore visa extension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp