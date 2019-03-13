Singapore extends visa-free transit facility to 96 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore extended visa-free transit facility to 96 hours recently so that travellers in transit to or from any third country via Singapore may be eligible for 96 hours’ stay under certain conditions such as the travellers should have a valid ticket or other proof of the destination, said GB Srithar, Regional Director South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday here, Srithar said metro cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai contributed to the highest number of visitors to Singapore and 4,98,000 travellers visited Singapore last year. Also Singapore received 1,60,000 cruise holiday-makers from India in 2018, making India the top cruise travel source market for Singapore.

Singapore will open Jewel Changi Airport on April 17. The 10-storey complex will be home to more than 280 shops. This year, there will be a line-up of exciting activities, events and promotions at Singapore’s hill top destination.

Collaborating with Madame Tussaud Singapore, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu will launch his wax figure there on March 25. Singapore also embarked on several creative consumer engagement initiatives last year like the first-ever English music video collaboration by an international tourism agency in India and others. It also entered into partnership with high consumer-touch brands Paytm and Ola and a music promotional association with music director Ilaiyaraaja.