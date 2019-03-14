Home World

Bomb blast kills 2 in Pakistan's Balochistan

According to officials, the bomb blast took place in Panjgur district's Chitkan market.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KARACHI: A powerful explosion ripped through a crowded market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Thursday, killing two persons and injuring seven others.

"Two people were killed in the blast on the spot and seven others injured," they said.

The deceased were in a car which caught fire after the blast, the officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, many incidents of violence and terrorism reported form Balochistan.

On February 24, at least one person was killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Dera Murad Jamali.

On February 17, four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Goran, some 70 kms from Panjgur district.

