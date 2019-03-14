Donald Trump says second Brexit referendum should be ruled out

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that a new Brexit referendum -- touted as a solution by many in Britain who believe the first attempt led to today's political chaos -- would be "unfair."

"I don't think another vote would be possible because it would be very unfair to people who have won" in the initial referendum to quit the European Union, he said in the White House.

Trump also said he was "surprised to see how badly it has all gone" in the attempt to disentangle Britain from the EU.

"I think it could have been negotiated in a different manner, frankly," he said, calling the shambolic situation a "shame."