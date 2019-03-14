Women face severe discrimination in the US: Human rights report

Home World

Published: 14th March 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By UNI

BEIJING: The US women faced severe threat in terms of sexual harassment and sexual assault, with personal safety in lack of protection, said the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018 released by China on Thursday.

They also faced obvious discrimination in employment and in the workplace, said the report released by the Information Office of the State Council.

The report underlined the high occurrence rate of sexual harassment and assault against women in the United States.

There was significant wage gap between US men and women.

According to the US Census Bureau, the average gender pay gap in the United States is around 19.5 per cent, and a woman earns only 80.5 per cent of the wage a man earns.

The report also noted that US women experienced prevalent discrimination in the workplace and were increasingly discontent at their social positions.

