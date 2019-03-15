Home World

North Macedonia jails 16 over violent storming of parliament

The longest sentence was given to former Interior Minister and then-public security bureau chief Mitko Chavkov.

Published: 15th March 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Defendants, their defenders and security officers stand during the reading of the verdict in a criminal court in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday, March 15, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SKOPJE: A former North Macedonia interior minister was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday for his part in orchestrating a mob attack on parliament in 2017, one of 16 people given jail terms over the violence.

Scores were injured in the bloody rioting that erupted on April 27, 2017 when around 100 nationalist demonstrators, including masked men, stormed the Skopje assembly at the culmination of a post-election political crisis.

Several lawmakers were beaten, including Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, who went on to become prime minister and pass the historic name deal with Greece that added "North" to former Macedonia's name, ending a long-running dispute.

A court in Skopje on Friday sentenced the 16 defendants, including some police officers, giving them prison terms ranging from seven to 18 years for "terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security".

The longest sentence was given to former Interior Minister and then-public security bureau chief Mitko Chavkov.

Former interior minister of North Macedonia Mitko Cavkov, center, looks on while seated in a courtroom, during the verdict in a criminal court in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday, March 15, 2019. 
(Photo | AP)

"The events were broadcast live, and citizens watched those terrible images with bleeding heads of lawmakers and journalists who were under attack, which undoubtedly caused insecurity and fear," judge Dobrila Kacarska said.

Fifteen others who were initially accused were earlier pardoned by an amnesty law passed by Zaev's government.

One defendant was also acquitted on Friday.

The pardoned include five MPs from the opposition VRMO-DPMNE party who were key to passing the contentious name deal, which came into force last month.

The attack on the parliament followed months of protests by nationalists opposed to a coalition deal between Zaev's Social Democrats and minority ethnic Albanian parties.

The alliance eventually ousted the party of former PM Nikola Gruevski, who had held power for nearly a decade.

In November 2018 Gruevski fled to Hungary to escape a two-year prison sentence.

Last month North Macedonia authorities said Gruevksi and several other former senior officials are also being probed for allegedly plotting the parliament attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Macedonia interior minister Parliament attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp