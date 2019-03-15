Home World

US 'hopeful' for continued talks with North Korea: Mike Pompeo

Trump told a post-summit press conference in Hanoi that the North Korean leader had promised he would maintain his moratorium on missile and nuclear tests.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hopes Friday that nuclear disarmament negotiations with North Korea would continue following reports that Pyongyang is considering suspending the talks.

"We are hopeful that we can continue to hold this conversation," he told reporters.

Russian news agency TASS reported earlier that the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui rejected yielding to "US demands in any form," after the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump ended without agreement.

Trump told a post-summit press conference in Hanoi that the North Korean leader had promised he would maintain his moratorium on missile and nuclear tests.

Analysts voiced fears that the change of tone from Pyongyang could mean a resumption of tests, but Pompeo remained upbeat about the pause staying in place.

"In Hanoi on multiple occasions, (Kim) spoke directly to the president and made a commitment that he would not resume nuclear testing, nor would he resume missile testing," Pompeo said.

"We have every expectation that he will live up to that commitment."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Mike Pompeo North Korea Pyongyang US Secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp