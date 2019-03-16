Five Indians missing, two injured in Christchurch shooting: Sources

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The terror attack in Christchurch in New Zealand has left two Indians injured and five people missing, official sources said here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, two more people of 'Indian origin' are also injured but details are being ascertained.

Due to certain processes involved, final confirmation from New Zealand about injuries and other details may take a while to come in.

ALSO READ | Indians missing in Mosque massacre: MEA in touch with New Zealand authorities

The Embassy in New Zealand has set up 24×7 helpline numbers to offer assistance and information on this tragedy.

Denouncing Friday's attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hatred and violence cannot have any place in diverse and democratic societies.

In a letter addressed to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Mr Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved in the dastardly attack.

ALSO READ | Victims were shot until their death: Survivors recall chilling stories of New Zealand shooting

He also said "hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies".

Gunmen opened fire inside two mosques in Christchurch during afternoon prayers on Friday, killing at least 49 people and injuring several others.