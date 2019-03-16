Home World

Five Indians missing, two injured in Christchurch shooting: Sources

The Embassy in New Zealand has set up 24×7 helpline numbers to offer assistance and information on this tragedy.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of the two mass shootings occurred. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The terror attack in Christchurch in New Zealand has left two Indians injured and five people missing, official sources said here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, two more people of 'Indian origin' are also injured but details are being ascertained.

Due to certain processes involved, final confirmation from New Zealand about injuries and other details may take a while to come in.

The Embassy in New Zealand has set up 24×7 helpline numbers to offer assistance and information on this tragedy.

Denouncing Friday's attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hatred and violence cannot have any place in diverse and democratic societies.

In a letter addressed to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, Mr Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved in the dastardly attack.

He also said "hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies".

Gunmen opened fire inside two mosques in Christchurch during afternoon prayers on Friday, killing at least 49 people and injuring several others.

