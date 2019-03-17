Home World

42 killed, several missing in Indonesia flash floods

Torrential rains triggered the floods at around 6 p.m. in several villages in Jayapura district on Saturday.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police carry the body of flood victim at Sentani in Indonesia. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

JAKARTA: More than 40 people have died and dozens are missing as flash floods hit Indonesia's Papua province, a disaster official said on Sunday.

Torrential rains triggered the floods at around 6 p.m. in several villages in Jayapura district on Saturday. At least 21 people were critically injured, Cory Simbolon, head of an emergency unit of the provincial disaster management agency told Xinhua.

Over 3,000 people have been forced to flee home and take shelter elsewhere as dozens of houses, buildings, bridges and other infrastructure were damaged, Simbolon said.

Landslides upstream had accumulated soils at the river, hampering water flow. The flash floods occurred when that soil collapsed, National Disaster Management Agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

