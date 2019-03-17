Home World

British Empire's theft scandal covered up in conspiracy

MI6 security service was also reportedly kept informed of this arrangement, which will go down in history as one of the last major scandals of the British Raj.

Published: 17th March 2019 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Then British PM Clement Attlee (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's then Prime Minister Clement Attlee, the chiefs of MI6 security service and Buckingham Palace aides all conspired to cover up one of the last scandals of the British Empire involving the theft of charity funds by one of its Governors posted in India, papers in the UK's National Archives have revealed.

Sir Arthur Hope, who served as the Governor of Madras Presidency between 1940 and 1946, had been entrusted with donations to the Indian Red Cross.

ALSO READ | Blame the British for poor air connectivity in State!

But in 1944, the British establishment became aware of his mounting gambling debts which led him to also misappropriate the funds intended for the charity, 'The Times' reported.

Hope reportedly had a passion for race-horses and tended to lose a lot of money on them, which led him to divert charitable funds to deal with mounting debt liabilities.

The money he was thought to have siphoned off to settle his debts added up to 40,000 pounds at the time.

According to the correspondence documents unearthed in the archives, when word reached Lord Wavell, the Viceroy of India at the time, that some of Hope's creditors in India wanted their money back, the British decided that the governor must be quietly removed from office.

"Hope's health, which has been indifferent for some time, affords reasonable cover," the Viceroy suggested.

A doctor's note was produced claiming that Sir Arthur, who was then 48, had "tropical neurasthenia", a diagnosis commonly given to white Europeans who disliked the colonial climate and wanted to go home.

King George VI was also briefed of his plan because the monarch's approval was required for a change in governor.

However, it was feared if he stepped down while he was still in India, he could be sued and arrested over of his debts before he could board a ship for England.

"I feel it would be wise to get him out of the country before he actually resigns," Sir Patrick Spens, Lord Chief Justice of India, advised the Viceroy in a letter.

Hope eventually sailed back to England and the cover up proved successful as years later his obituary in 'The Times' read: "He was compelled by ill-health to resign before his extended term of office was complete."

The UK government of the day was unable to sue him without exposing "the delinquencies of the King's representative", noted Sir David Monteath, the Permanent Under-Secretary of State for India and Burma.

In 1947, the year India gained its independence, then British PM Attlee approved a donation to the Indian Red Cross using British taxpayers' money in such a way that people would be unaware it came from the government in London.

It was agreed that paying 3,750 pounds that had been missed by the charity would prevent Indians from becoming suspicious about the rest of the money Hope had misappropriated.

MI6 was also reportedly kept informed of this arrangement, which will go down in history as one of the last major scandals of the British Raj.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Clement Attlee MI6 security service Buckingham Palace Scandal British Empire British era Theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp