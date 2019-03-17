Home World

Mexican journalist shot dead near US border

47-year-old Santiago Barroso was shot multiple times at point-blank range after the gunman knocked on his front door on Friday.

Published: 17th March 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

MEXICO CITY: A Mexican journalist who covered crime in north-western Mexico has been shot dead by an unknown assailant in his home near the US border, local authorities said.

47-year-old Santiago Barroso was shot multiple times at point-blank range after the gunman knocked on his front door on Friday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Sonora state's prosecutor office said in a statement on Saturday.

Barroso was a multimedia journalist based in the border town of San Luis Rio Colorado, situated about 32 km southwest of Yuma, Arizona in the United States.

READ| Threatened Afghan journalist wounded by bomb blast

The scribe was also a host of a local radio show and a contributor to a weekly newspaper called Contrasena. He was also the director of Red 563 news website.

Barosso is the fourth journalist to be killed so far this year in Mexico. It is yet to be ascertained whether his killing was linked to his work. The three other deceased Mexican journalists are -- Reynaldo Lopez, Jose Murua and Jesus Ramos.

Mexico is one of the dangerous countries to practise journalism, where it ranks 147 out of 180 countries, according to 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

The Latin American nation is only second after Syria where practising journalism is a risk, as per Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based NGO advocating press freedom. Over 100 journalists have been killed since 2000, according to the organisation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexican journalist US Mexico border Journalist killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp