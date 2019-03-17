Ten dead, ten more missing in China's landslide 

By PTI

BEIJING: The toll from Friday's landslide in China's Shanxi Province increased to 10 while an equal number of people were reported to be missing, according to a media report on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Friday in the township of Zaoling in Linfen City, when a landslide toppled two residential buildings, a makeshift house and a public bathhouse.

Following the incident, seven bodies were found at the site.

"So far 16 people had been pulled out of the debris and sent to the hospital, but three failed to respond to medical treatment. Seven were found dead at the site," authorities said.

"Three of the 13 injured have left the hospital after treatment, while 10 remain missing," the authorities were quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

The rescuers are searching for the missing with the help of rescue dogs and equipment.