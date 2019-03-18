Six killed in poll violence in Bangladesh 

Home World

Rangamati's police chief Alamgir Kabir said the group came under attack in Noymile area.

Published: 18th March 2019 11:42 PM

By PTI

DHAKA: Six people, including a presiding officer, were shot dead on Monday by unidentified gunmen in Bangladesh's southeastern hills on the second phase of nationwide sub-district polls, police said.

Eight others, including some policemen, were injured in the shootings at Baghaichhari sub-district headquarters in Rangamati district.

"The presiding officer and five others were killed as they were returning to (Baghaichhari) sub-district with ballot boxes after the voting concluded at a remote polling centre there," a police official said.

He added police were yet to track down the miscreants.

The southeastern hill tracts in recent years witnessed re-emergence of violence attributed to factional feuds among the local tribal outfits after a landmark 1997 peace agreement drew an end to a two-decade-long insurgency demanding autonomy of ethnic minority groups.

