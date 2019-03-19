Home World

Taiwan, US plan new talks this year in rebuke to Beijing

The United States recognises China diplomatically, but under President Donald Trump has stepped up 40 years of informal ties with Taiwan.

By PTI

TAIPEI: Taiwan and the US will hold talks later this year as part of efforts to counter growing pressure from Beijing to force the island into political unification with mainland China.

China and the US are currently enmeshed in a dispute over trade and tariffs.

De facto US ambassador to Taipei Brent Christensen told a news conference Tuesday the talks being planned in September in Taipei will include a senior official from Washington.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said the dialogue would allow the sides to "grow closer and more direct in their cooperation to protect regional freedom and legal order."

