Five unmarried couples in 'affective relationship' whipped publicly in Indonesia

A group of unmarried couples were whipped in Indonesia's Aceh province on Thursday after they were caught behaving amorously -- a crime under the conservative region's Islamic law.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 04:34 PM

People watch as an Indonesian woman is whipped by a member of the Sharia police in public in Banda Aceh. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Five unmarried couples were flogged publicly in Indonesia - the world's largest Muslim-majority country that practices Sharia or strict Islamic law.

The whipping took place outside a mosque in provincial capital Banda Aceh. The accused were whipped between 10 to 20 times with a wooden cane, Efe news reported.

Four of the couples were accused of maintaining an affective relationship without marriage. The fifth couple was punished for meeting alone in a private space without being married.

The public flogging was attended by Banda Aceh Mayor Aminullah Usman. A crowd of men, women and children witnessed the punishment being meted out to the accused. Some in the crowd captured it on their mobile phones.

