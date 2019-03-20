Home World

Japan urged to stop requiring transgender sterilisation

The Supreme Court in January rejected an appeal by a transgender man who wanted legal recognition without undergoing surgery.

Published: 20th March 2019

By PTI

TOKYO: Human Rights Watch is urging Japan to drop its requirement that transgender people be sterilised to have their gender changed on official documents.

A 2004 law states people wishing to register a gender change must have their original reproductive organs removed and have a body that "appears to have parts that resemble the genital organs" of the gender they want to register.

Human Rights Watch said the compulsory sterilisation requirement is abusive and outdated.

A report the international rights group released Wednesday said requiring invasive and irreversible medical procedures violates the rights of transgender people who want their gender identity legally recognised.

 Human Rights Watch Japan transgender

