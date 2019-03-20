WATCH | Bulgarian police pepper spray on themselves while trying to disperse protestors 

Home World

The video shows the protesters remaining unharmed while the police personnel rubbing their eyes and running in search of water to rinse their eyes.

During an effort to disperse the protesting crowd at capital Sofia, the Bulgarian police pepper sprayed at the protesters only to realise that they ended up spraying it on themselves. This happened as they failed to read the direction of the wind.

The police were trying to disperse the people who were protesting demanding early elections.

The video of the incident, posted by a person called Jasper Neve, has garnered over a million views on Twitter. It shows the protesters remaining unharmed while the police personnel rubbing their eyes and running in search of water to rinse their eyes.

Neve, also tweeted saying, "Bulgaria is a peaceful country, where protests very rarely go more violent than a bit of pushing. This explains the inexperience of the police with things like pepper spray."

The video has got over 3 million views and thousands of reactions. One person jokingly tweeted "Pro tip for protestors: always conduct your protests upwind of the police" while, another user tweeted "Karma has an awesome sense of humour!"

