World

UK: Birmingham mosques attacked using sledgehammers

The attack questions the safety of the community and the increase in Islamophobia across the globe.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Birmingham mosque broken video

Image of broken window panes of the mosque. (Photo| Twitter video screengrab)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: At least five mosques were reportedly attacked and vandalised in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

Councillor Majid Mahmood, Labour party Councillor for the Bromford and Hodge Hill ward, Birmingham, tweeted confirming that sledgehammers were used to attack the mosques.

Sharing the video portraying broken windows of a mosque, Mahmood tweeted

