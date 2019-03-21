UK: Birmingham mosques attacked using sledgehammers

BIRMINGHAM: At least five mosques were reportedly attacked and vandalised in Birmingham on Wednesday night.
Councillor Majid Mahmood, Labour party Councillor for the Bromford and Hodge Hill ward, Birmingham, tweeted confirming that sledgehammers were used to attack the mosques.
Sharing the video portraying broken windows of a mosque, Mahmood tweeted
This is Albert Road mosque (Jamia Masjid Ghousia) that was attacked overnight in the Aston part of Birmingham.— Cllr Majid Mahmood
I am here with the trustees and @WMPolice .
I understand from locals 5 mosques were attacked overnight with sledgehammers.
A disgusting attack on places of worship!! pic.twitter.com/F1aoMiEHj8