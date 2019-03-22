Home World

India-US relationship flourished under PM Narendra Modi, says official in Trump administration

The senior official also said the first ever India-US two-plus-two dialogue, held in New Delhi last year, took the relationship forward.

Published: 22nd March 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

US president Donald Trump ( Left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The relationship between India and the US flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official in the Donald Trump administration has said, adding it expects the ties to improve after the Lok Sabha elections.

The senior official also said the first ever India-US two-plus-two dialogue, held in New Delhi last year, took the relationship forward.

Responding to a question on five years of the Modi government and the recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to the US, the official said, "US-India relationship has really flourished since Modi took power."

"The highlight, I would say, was Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House in the June of 2017 where a lot of progress was made on the relationship. I would just say that the visit by Foreign Secretary Gokhale was just the latest illustration of the positive trajectory that the relationship is on," the official said requesting anonymity.

"We look forward to working with whoever is elected in this (general) election," the senior official said, adding there is "a lot of strategic logic" to the India-US relationship.

The official said the US expects the ties to continue to improve and the country is looking for ways of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in particular on Washington's converging strategic interest in that part of the world.

Describing the recent visit of Gokhale to the US a milestone, the official said the visit of the top Indian diplomat began with a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and concluded with National Security Advisor John Bolton.

During his three-day to the US visit last week, Gokhale had important foreign office consultation and strategic security dialogue at the state department.

A wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues were discussed.

"They were able to talk about our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, ways to strengthen our defense and security cooperation. Of course, they discussed Indian Pakistan situation as well as Afghanistan," the senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Donald Trump India-US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp