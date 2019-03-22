Home World

Love dancing? Then the Microwave Challenge is just perfect for you

The new Microwave Challenge is taking over the internet and it looks so much fun.  

Microwave challenge.

Internet life is the most challenging life. It won't be wrong to say that we wake up to new challenges every day, which, more often than not, put a smile across our faces. 

We have seen many crazy challenges in the past like the Triangle Dance challenge, where three people join hands and dance to a specific set of moves. But, the new Microwave Challenge is taking over the internet and it looks so much fun. 

What is the Microwave Challenge?

It involves just one simple move. One should sit on the floor and move like a microwave disc without moving their legs and hands. There's one more rule too. The challenge can be performed only to Joji's 'Slow Dancing in the Dark'. Sounds simple right? It is easier said than done. 

However, lots of TikTok enthusiasts have done the challenge with ease. The videos make us wonder how it is possible. Take a look at some of the videos here:

This one looks like a juicer challenge, where you forget to cover the lid of the juicer.

The world doesn't deserve this brain.

Wait, is that the trick behind the challenge?

Some claim that it was a part of BTS even before the challenge became popular

This tweet speaks for the majority of us.

The internet is the place where you find the questions as well as the answers. Here's the tutorial on how to do the challenge:

Who's up for the Microwave Challenge now?

Microwave Challenge

