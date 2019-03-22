Nawaz Sharif's family meet ailing leader in jail

By PTI

LAHORE: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, including his mother and daughter, met him at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday, and voiced concern over his health, Pakistani media reported.

Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

Sharif's mother Shamim Bibi and daughter Maryam Nawaz were accompanied by his brother and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and personal doctor Adnan during their visit to the jail.

Maryam, daughter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, later tweeted that Sharif remains unwell with continuous angina.

"Just got out. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) remains unwell with continuous angina. Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness. Pls, remember him in your daily prayers. Thank you all," she tweeted.

The family also brought food for the 3-time former prime minister, according to a report by dunyanews.tv.

The report said that Sharif's blood sugar and blood pressure were also recorded after which his personal doctor made slight changes in his medicines.

According to Dawn newspaper, no other leader from the party visited him after his daughter said that Sharif would not be seeing visitors owing to his ill health.

PML-N leaders gathered outside the jail and shouted slogans on the arrival of the family.

After meeting his son, Sharif's mother hoped that difficult time for him would be over soon.

"My prayers are with my son and he will soon be released from jail," she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.

Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.

He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.