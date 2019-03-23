Home World

Indian man gets eight-year jail in Canada for causing bus crash that killed 16 people

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's semi-trailer truck failed to stop at a highway intersection, killing 16 people and injuring 13 on the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and others.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was the driver of a transport truck involved in a bus crash that killed 16 people with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Canada. (AP photo)

By PTI

OTTAWA: A 30-year-old Indian truck driver in Canada was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for causing a bus crash that killed 16 people, mostly members of a junior hockey team, in one of the worst disasters in the country's sporting community.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty in January to 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or bodily injury.

On April 6, 2018, Sidhu's semi-trailer truck failed to stop at a highway intersection, killing 16 people and injuring 13 on the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and others en route to a playoff game. Sidhu appeared in a Melfort court on Friday. Judge Inez Cardinal empathised with the victims' families as she read out her sentencing decision. "Most find the pain unbearable," she said."Families have been torn apart."

Sidhu received a sentence of eight years for each fatality and five years for each person injured, to be served concurrently (at the same time). Cardinal said no case in Canada resembles this one due to the staggering number of dead and injured.

She said she knows this has been difficult, but hopes Sidhu and the victims' loved ones can now heal. Families burst into tears after the sentence was delivered. Some immediately walked out, while others stared at the judge's empty seat at the front of court.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Sidhu was solely responsible for the crash. A forensic collision report found he didn't brake at the intersection of Highway 335 and 35 before hitting the bus. The report said Sidhu's view of the intersection was not impeded by any environmental factors like trees near the road or sun in his eyes.

In court, the judge noted that Sidhu was preoccupied with a flapping tarp covering his truck's load and failed to notice road signs. She said a person is not innocent simply because the consequences of their actions are not forseeable. She said Sidhu had many chances to stop but didn't, and said it was inconceivable he missed the intersection's many large signs, including flashing lights.

In a statement, the Humboldt Broncos said the team is thankful that the matter is over and that Sidhu is being held to account for his actions. Sidhu's sentence was two years shorter than the term prosecutors had sought but is nevertheless the harshest ever handed down in Canada for the charges he faced. The Indian national was a legal permanent resident but does not have joint citizenship and faces likely deportation after serving his time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu Canada hockey team bus accident Humboldt Broncos hockey team accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp