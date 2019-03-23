Home World

Terror suspect confesses to deadly Netherlands attack

Gokmen Tanis, 37, said he acted alone in Monday's attack which left seven people injured and triggered a huge eight-hour manhunt until he was finally captured.

Published: 23rd March 2019

Ambulances, Netherlands tram attck

Ambulances are seen next to a tram after a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands. (AP photo)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: A Turkish-born suspect has confessed to terrorist charges over a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht which killed three people, prosecutors said Friday.

"The 37-year-old suspect confessed this morning to the examining magistrate the criminal offences against him. He also stated that he acted alone," the Dutch prosecution service said in a statement.

"Because of the investigation nothing else can be said."

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Tanis would be charged with "multiple murders with terrorist aims, as well as attempted murder and a terrorist threat."

He appeared before a magistrate behind closed doors and was expected to be remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Police had meanwhile released a 40-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday because Tanis had been found in his home, the prosecution service said.

"An in-depth investigation has been carried out into whether the man was involved in the shooting incident or helped in any way. No evidence was found and the man is therefore no longer a suspect," it said.

Two other men were arrested and released earlier in the week after police sniffer dogs followed a trail from Tanis's getaway car to their house.

