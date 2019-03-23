Home World

Twin bombing at Afghan ceremony kills three, wounds a dozen

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban control much of the province and frequently target government officials and the security forces.

By PTI

KABUL: Twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others says an Afghan official.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday's bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer's Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

He did not say whether any officials were among those killed or wounded.

