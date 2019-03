Twin bombing at Afghan ceremony kills three, wounds a dozen

By PTI

KABUL: Twin bombing at a public ceremony attended by local officials in the southern Helmand province has killed three people and wounded a dozen others says an Afghan official.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Saturday's bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer's Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

He did not say whether any officials were among those killed or wounded.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban control much of the province and frequently target government officials and the security forces.