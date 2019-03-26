Home World

Bangladeshi construction worker's photo captivates social media

The photo shows the worker with light eyes and chiselled features, staring intently into the camera.

Published: 26th March 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

The photo, which has gone viral, garnered 24,500 retweets and 68,700 likes since it was posted. (Photo | Twitter/@tkdnxv)

By IANS

DHAKA: A close-up photo of a Bangladeshi construction worker in Malaysia has captivated social media users worldwide, the media reported on Tuesday.

The photo shows the worker with light eyes and chiselled features, staring intently into the camera, The Daily Star Bangladesh reported.

The photo, which has gone viral, garnered 24,500 retweets and 68,700 likes since it was posted by MaAbedenMung on Twitter on March 21.

Kuala Lumpur-based photographer AbedenMung said in his tweet that the photograph was taken at a construction site in the Malaysian capital.

"He was very shy. He didn't really know where to look at, maybe because this is a phone? I pointed to the camera many times, and many shots were not good. It was only until he truly looked at the camera. I finally got it. Isn't he beautiful?" he tweeted.

Many Twitter users were in awe of the man's chiselled features.

One said the photo reminded him of the 1984 National Geographic cover of Sharbat Gula, which was photographed by journalist Steve McCurry.

Sharbat was known as the Afghan girl with striking green eyes in a red headscarf looking into the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladeshi worker Viral Social media Viral photo Twitter AbedenMung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp