Four killed, six hospitalized after SUV crashes in South Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Duval County Road 245 and Texas Route 339, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Four people were killed and six were hospitalized 'all foreign nationals' after the sport utility vehicle in which they were travelling crashed while speeding away from deputies.

DPS Sgt Nathan Brandley says the vehicle, containing a driver and 10 passengers, was eastbound on County Road 245 when Duval County sheriff's deputies tried to stop it.

Instead, he says it sped to an "unsafe speed," veered out of control and rolled several times.

Dead were a Salvadoran man and woman, an Ecuadorian man and a Mexican man.

Brandley says three men and three women were hospitalized with serious injuries.

