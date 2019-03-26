Singapore Airlines' Mumbai-Singapore flight receives bomb threat 

By PTI

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: A Singapore Airlines flight heading from Mumbai to Singapore with 263 passengers on board Tuesday received a bomb threat, the carrier said.

However, the flight landed safely at Singapore's Changi International Airport on Tuesday morning around 8 am local time, the airline added.

"Singapore Airlines confirms there was a bomb threat concerning SQ423 operating from Mumbai to Singapore. The aircraft arrived in Singapore on March 26, 2019, at about 0800hrs (local time). The pilot raised a bomb threat alert. There were 263 passengers on board. We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," a statement issued by the airline said.

All passengers, except for a woman and a child, disembarked safely and had to undergo screening.

The woman and the child were held back for questioning by the police, who are investigating the incident.

Preliminary checks showed that the airline received a call after the plane left Mumbai's airport on Monday at about 11.35 pm local time.

The caller claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.

The plane, a Boeing 777-300ER, had departed Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11.36 pm local time on Monday, according to website FlightAware.

It arrived in Singapore 31 minutes behind schedule, the site added.