Home World

Imran Khan fears 'another incident' before Indian elections

The Pakistan PM said that the Indian public should realise that 'this is all for winning the election' and that it had nothing to do with the real issues of the sub-continent.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he fears "another security incident" with India ahead of general elections in that country.

"I'm still apprehensive before the (Indian) elections, I feel that something could happen," The News International quoted Khan as telling the Financial Times.

"When Pulwama happened, I felt that Modi's government used that to build this war hysteria," he added, referring to the February 14 suicide bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

"The Indian public should realise that this is all for winning the election, it's nothing to do with the real issues of the sub-continent." Khan said that tensions were still high even after the Pulwama attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group.

READ HERE | If Imran Khan is a statesman, he should hand over Masood Azhar to India, says Sushma

India then bombed the JeM's biggest training camp in Pakistan, which retaliated the next day with bombing sorties. An Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan but released.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack Indo Pak ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp