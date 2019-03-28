Home World

Donald Trump tells Russia 'to get out' of Venezuela

Rosales was given a high-profile reception in the Trump administration's latest bid to boost Guaido, who is under severe pressure from Moscow-backed Maduro.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that Russia drop support for Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro after Moscow deployed troops and equipment to bolster the hard-left government.

"Russia has to get out," Trump said at the White House alongside Fabiana Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela's interim president in place of Maduro.

Rosales was given a high-profile reception in the Trump administration's latest bid to boost Guaido, who is under severe pressure from Moscow-backed Maduro. On Thursday, she will meet with US First Lady Melania Trump in Florida.

Trump said, "all options are on the table" when asked by journalists if the United States was considering military action to back up a major campaign of economic sanctions aimed at crippling the Maduro government's finances.

"They’ve got a lot of pressure right now. They have no money, they have no oil, they have no nothing. They’ve got plenty of pressure right now. They have no electricity," he said.

"Other than military you can’t get any more pressure than they have ... All options are open."

Earlier, Rosales met separately with Vice President Mike Pence, who plays a major role in the administration's aggressive stand against Maduro, and also called out Russia.

He said "the United States views Russia's arrival of military planes this weekend as an unwelcome provocation and we call on Russia today to cease all support for the Maduro regime."

"Guaido is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Venezuela is in crisis after years of dictatorship and oppression," Pence said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Nicolas Maduro Venezuela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp