Home World

Queen Elizabeth II praises contribution of Indian doctors in UK

The 92-year-old monarch received Ghanashyam at Buckingham Palace for the presentation of letters of credence ceremony, which marks the formal launch of a new envoy's tenure in the UK.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday hailed the contribution of the nearly 60,000 Indian doctors employed by the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) during a discussion with the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam.

The 92-year-old monarch received Ghanashyam at Buckingham Palace for the presentation of letters of credence ceremony, which marks the formal launch of a new envoy's tenure in the UK.

"We had a very good exchange about India-UK relations. Her Majesty received me very warmly. What will really stay with me is the memory of how easy she makes it for everybody around her," said Ghanashyam, in reference to her visit to the Palace in a customary horse-drawn carriage, accompanied by her husband A R Ghanashyam.

"We spoke of a number of things that bind us together, most of all, of course, the vibrant Indian diaspora. I mentioned to Her Majesty about a healthcare event that was held in Birmingham last week where I learnt of the almost 60,000 Indian doctors in the UK's NHS and she fondly said, she couldn't think of what the NHS would do without them," she said.

Indian doctors are often referred to as the backbone of the UK's health service, with doctors from outside the European Union (EU) being removed from a visa category last year to allow the UK to bring in more doctors from countries like India to address staff shortages.

The India-UK healthcare event in Birmingham last week also addressed the issue of greater workforce collaboration between the two countries.

Ghanashyam arrived in Britain late last year and this week marked the first big milestone for her new posting.

"India's relationship with the UK is very long-standing and comes with some historical complexity. But the contemporary relationship is a very modern one, littered with shared interests, said Vice-Marshal Neil Holland, who accompanied the Indian High Commissioner on her ride to the palace as the UK's Director of Protocol.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth II Indian doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp