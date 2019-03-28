Home World

US lawmaker introduces resolution demanding Pakistan action on eliminating safe haven for terrorists

The resolution also condemned the Pulwama attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on February 14 that killed 40 Indian paramilitary jawans.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A resolution demanding action by Pakistan on eliminating safe haven for terrorists was introduced in the US Congress on Thursday by a lawmaker.

Introduced by Congressman Scott Perry in the US House of Representatives, the resolution also condemned the Pulwama attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 that killed 40 Indian paramilitary jawans.

"Enough is enough. Now is the time to hold the Pakistani government accountable," Perry, a Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania, said after introducing the resolution.

"Pakistan has a long history of harbouring terrorists and terrorist sympathisers, despite continued American efforts to root out bad actors in the region," he said.

The resolution also calls for the US States to recognise the threat of JeM, reaffirm America's commitment to end Pakistani-based terror and acknowledge India's continued commitment to prevent terrorism in the region.

"Actively choosing lax enforcement has cost innocent lives and emboldens radicals to perpetuate similar attacks," Perry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US lawmaker Pakistan terrorists terrorism Jaish-e-Mohammed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp