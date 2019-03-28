Home World

'Act cautiously': China tells US after its UN move on Masood Azhar

The US, supported by France and the UK, has moved a draft resolution in the UN Security Council to blacklist the Pakistan-based terror group's chief.

Published: 28th March 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar (File | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday accused the US of undermining the authority of the UN anti-terrorism committee by "forcefully moving" a resolution in the UNSC to list Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying America's move only "complicates" the issue.

The US, supported by France and the UK, has moved a draft resolution in the UN Security Council to blacklist the Pakistan-based terror group's chief, two weeks after China put a hold on a proposal to list Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council.

Asked about the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing that Washington move only complicates the issue.

ALSO READ | US' draft proposal looks to blacklist JeM chief Masood Azhar, weeks after China veto

"This is not in line with resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. This has reduced the authority of the Committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the UNSC and this is not conducive to the solidarity and only complicates the issue.

"We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving forward this resolution draft," Geng said.

TAGS
Masood Azhar UN Security Council China to US

