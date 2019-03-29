Home World

UK lawmakers reject PM Theresa May's Brexit deal in Parliament

The House of Commons voted 286-344 against the withdrawal agreement struck between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British lawmakers on Friday rejected the Brexit deal proposed by embattled Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament for the third time, throwing the UK's divorce plans with the EU into further disarray.

MPs voted in the House of Commons against the terms of Britain's so-called divorce from the European Union (EU) by 344 to 286.

An approval would have given the British parliament time until May 22 to get all the accompanying legislation passed.

The key vote took place on the day Britain was earlier scheduled to exit the bloc, until the EU leaders granted more time.

According to the EU, the UK must present an alternative proposal to leave the bloc by April 12.

As the MPs rejected her deal again, the prime minister, who had offered to resign if her Brexit plan was passed, must set out a new plan by April 12.

Commenting on the outcome, May told MPs: "The implications of the house's decision are grave. I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this house. This government will continue to press for the orderly Brexit that the result of the referendum demands".

She said that MPs would debate alternatives next week.

Meanwhile responding to the vote outcome, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April."

In the past, the House of Commons rejected May's withdrawal plan twice, both times by overwhelming margins.

May on Wednesday bowed to mounting pressure from within her own Conservative Party and offered to resign as the UK Prime Minister if her MPs agreed to back her twice-defeated Brexit divorce bill to get it over the line in a third parliamentary vote.

Hours before the vote, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on lawmakers to reject May's Brexit plan with the EU and negotiate a new one with better terms.

The UK triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty following a referendum in favour of Brexit by nearly 52 per cent to 48 per cent in June 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British lawmakers Brexit deal Theresa May European Union

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp