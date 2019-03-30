Home World

Explosion at China's perlite factory kills five

The explosion happened at 9:35 pm (local time) on Friday in a workshop of a perlite factory in the city of Qingzhou.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BEIJING: An explosion caused by a gas leak ripped through a factory in China's Shandong Province, killing five persons and injuring three others, the second such incident in about a week.

The explosion happened at 9:35 pm (local time) on Friday in a workshop of a perlite factory in the city of Qingzhou.

Five persons were killed and three were slightly injured outside the workshop, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The private factory owner was held by the local police. Initial investigation showed the accident was caused by a leak in a liquefied gas tank. Further investigation is underway.

The incident happened barely a week after one of China's worst recent industrial blast, in which 78 people were killed and 600 others were injured from a chemical plant explosion in the fertilizer factory in Jiangsu province.

Following the accident, the Chinese government has ordered nationwide inspection of chemical industries to prevent large scale factory explosions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Explosion Shandong Province

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp