Number of asylum seekers sent back over border to grow

Right now, about 60 asylum seekers a day are returned at the San Ysidro, Calexico and El Paso ports of entry.

A person crosses the street at a U.S Mexico border crossing in El Paso, Texas. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: A Trump administration official says they are aiming to greatly expand the number of asylum seekers sent back over the southern border each day.

It is meant to address the swelling number of arriving Central Americans. It could be difficult to achieve; the program started Jan. 29 and has been slow to get going and has suffered scheduling glitches.

They return to the U.S. for court dates.

The official says the goal is to have as many as 300 people returned per day by the end of next week. The official had knowledge of the plans but was unauthorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Trump administration

