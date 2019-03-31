Pakistani man cuts wife's tongue after divorce

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani man cut off his wife's tongue days after divorcing her, a media report said.

Police have registered a case against the husband who is at large. He has been charged with attempted murder, the Gulf News reported.

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110 km from Lahore.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jahangir, had divorced his wife, Nasreen, a few days ago.

Police said that the suspect went over to his in-laws house and cut off Nasreen's tongue with a pair of scissors, Geo TV reported.