Home World

Pakistani man cuts wife's tongue after divorce

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110 km from Lahore.

Published: 31st March 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani man cut off his wife's tongue days after divorcing her, a media report said.

Police have registered a case against the husband who is at large. He has been charged with attempted murder, the Gulf News reported.

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110 km from Lahore.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jahangir, had divorced his wife, Nasreen, a few days ago.

Police said that the suspect went over to his in-laws house and cut off Nasreen's tongue with a pair of scissors, Geo TV reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tongue wife's tongue Pakistani man Divorce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp