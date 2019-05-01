Home World

France welcomes UN move to designate Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

Published: 01st May 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

JeM chief Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)

By PTI

PARIS: France on Wednesday welcomed the United Nations' move to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist", saying it "signals the successful realisation" of its efforts.

France along with the UK and the US had moved the proposal to designate Azhar as a "global terrorist" in the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee in February, just days after the deadly Pulwama terror attack carried out by the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome the designation today, by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee, of Masood Azhar on the UN's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List," according to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs of France.

For many years, French diplomacy has been relentlessly pleading for sanctioning Azhar, "head of the terrorist group responsible, notably, for the Pulwama attack", it said.

France had adopted national sanctions against Azhar on March 15.

The UNSC's decision "signals the successful realisation of our efforts", it said.

"France remains mobilised at all levels and all fora to take effective measures against terrorism," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a French official at UN told PTI, "We commend this designation; we have been advocating for the sanctioning of Masood Azhar for many years. This an outcome of these efforts. We will remain committed to the fight against terrorism at all levels, at the UN and in other organisations."

ALSO READ | UN declares Jaish chief Masood Azhar as 'global terrorist'

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the UN on Wednesday designated Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

A UNSC designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, China was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the bid to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold" and asking for "more time to examine" the proposal.

