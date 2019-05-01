Indian among four killed in Cincinnati, Sushma Swaraj dismisses 'hate crime' angle

By ANI

NEW DELHI: An Indian visitor to the US and three others of Indian origin were shot dead in Cincinnati on Sunday evening (local time), External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Tuesday.

Swaraj, however, confirmed that the incident was not a "hate crime" as claimed by a section of the media.

The Indian Consulate in New York also assured that they were in contact with the police as well as the family of the deceased, and reiterated that prima facie, the incident is not a hate crime.

According to media reports, four people - one woman and three men - were found dead at an apartment in Ohio's Cincinnati city on Sunday evening. West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog had said at a media briefing on Monday that a relative of the deceased called 911 after discovering the bodies of the four victims on Sunday night.

Herzog had also mentioned that the killer is on the run, and assured that police is "closely following" the matter.